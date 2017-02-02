Mortgage REITs move higher after AGNC results

A big hit to sector book values in Q4 appears more than priced in as AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) moves higher by 1.5% in early action after last night reporting a 7.6% decline in book value for 2016's last three months, and a negative 5.2% economic return (-20.8% annualized).

The flipside of widening MBS spreads (as noted by AGNC's Gary Kain) is that it makes for a good buying opportunity, and AGNC plans to build firepower with a $750M ATM offering.

The iShares FTSE Nareit mREIT ETF (REM +0.6% )

Annaly (NLY +0.5% ), Armour (ARR +0.7% ), Two Harbors (TWO +0.2% ), CYS (CYS +1.3% ), Invesco (IVR +0.8% ), MFA (MFA +0.4% ), Western Asset (WMC +0.5% ), Anworth (ANH +0.4% ), Dynex (DX +0.9% ), AG Mortgage (MITT +0.5% )

ETFs: MORT, MORL