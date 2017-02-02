Entercom +5.3% as it will merge with spun-off CBS Radio into No. 2 owner

Entercom (NYSE:ETM) is up 5.3% after a brief opening spike to a 52-week high on news that CBS Radio (CBS +0.5% ) is merging with the company in a tax-free deal.

CBS had been pursuing a separation of its radio unit in some form. It will pursue a "reverse Morris Trust" transaction to keep it tax-free to shareholders, and expects the deal to close in the second half.

The deal forms a radio platform that has a nationwide footprint of 244 stations including 23 of the top 25 markets in the country. It will have the rights to broadcast 45 pro sports teams and more than 100 local sports talk shows, along with an array of news and news/talk formats, music and entertainment, and thousands of original live events per year.

Entercom CEO David Field will run the combined company. Entercom is a "superbly run company," says CBS CEO Les Moonves.

Pro forma revenue (trailing 12 months) was about $1.7B, which would track to the second-largest radio station owner, and EBITDA was almost $500M when transaction synergies are included.