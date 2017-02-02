Markel announces acquisition of Suretec Financial corp

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SureTec for ~$250M, inclusive of a three-year earn out.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

SureTec will operate as a separate business unit and will become part of Markel's Specialty division and US Insurance segment, lead by John T. Knox.

Richard R. Whitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel, commented, "We are very excited to have John and the SureTec team join Markel. Since its start in 2002, SureTec has grown its surety business prudently and profitably with a diversified product and geographic mix. It has become a top 20 player in the surety market nationwide through its offerings of contract, commercial, and court bonds. As with all our acquisitions, we look forward to exploring opportunities to profitably grow the business."

