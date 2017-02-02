Scrambled trading on department store stocks

There are dueling forces of gravity in the department store sector today after a NY Post story recharges Macy's M&A speculation and Goldman Sach issued a bearish call on Nordstrom (JWN -1.2% ).

The group has been hammered in 2017 with double-digit share declines up and down the sector, pushing forward valuations into the single digits on many names.

On watch: Dillard's (DDS +1.4% ), J.C. Penney (JCP +1.7% ), Sears Holdings (SHLD -0.5% ), Kohl's (KSS), Gordmans Stores (GMAN +3% ).

Previously: Macy's jumps on talk of PE-structured real estate deal (Feb. 2)