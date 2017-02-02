JPMorgan credit-card chief to exit

Kevin Watters will retire as head Chase Card Services later this year, and will be replaced by Jennifer Piepszak, according to a memo seen by the WSJ.

Watters previously was in charge of mortgage banking at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and had taken over the credit card division only about one year ago.

Piepszak currently heads JPM's small-business banking operation and will continue in that role until a successor is found.

This move is just the latest in a series over the past year which has seen changes in nearly every division head reporting to retail banking boss Gordon Smith.