Wecast +6.5% as it boosts services group with acquisition

Wecast Network (NASDAQ:WCST), the former You On Demand, is up 6.5% after news that it's acquired 55% of Wide Angle Group from Bruno Wu's BT Capital Global -- another addition for Wecast's Sun Video Group.

WAG offers industry trade media, digital publication, events and conferences "based on intelligence, big data and connections to selected industries."

The deal comes for the sole consideration of adding WAG to the SVG business and including its calculations in the SVG Performance Guarantees; no extra money or stock is changing hands.

Wecast is renaming SVG to Wecast Services Group; that unit will benefit from Bruno Wu's 3B-yuan (about $437M) holding company to support its expansion.