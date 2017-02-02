Facebook subdued following strong Q4 2016 earnings; outlook for lesser ad revenue growth rate and higher expenses reiterated

Consistent with management commentary issued for Q3 2016, Facebook notes its 2017 outlook is unchanged, with an ad revenue growth rate projected to "come down meaningfully in 2017," FY 2017 payments and fees revenue to decline Y/Y, and the year to mark one of "aggressive investment" (anticipates increases among R&D, content, sales and marketing and elsewhere as medium and long-term priorities are carried out).

For FY 2017, forecasts GAAP expenses to increase 40%-50% Y/Y, share-based compensation of $3.9B-$4.1B and amortization expenses of $700M-$800M. On a non-GAAP foundation, total expenses are estimated to grow 47%-57% Y/Y.

Regardless, longer-term investor sentiment on Facebook (FB -0.1% ) is widely elevated while its shares continue to trade, albeit relatively unresponsively all tangible updates considered, at all-time highs.

