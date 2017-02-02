Germany renews reimbursement for Second Sight's Argus II; shares ahead 4%

Thinly traded nano cap Second Sight Medical Products (EYES +4.1% ) perks up on the news that the German regulators have renewed Status 1 reimbursement for its Argus II Retinal Prosthesis system. Under Germany's NUB innovation program, 15 designated hospitals can negotiate reimbursement coverage for the device in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

NUB approval is valid for one year and can be renewed by application. The company says more than 35 Argus II recipients live in Germany. Over 215 have been implanted worldwide.