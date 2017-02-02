BCE -1.5% as profits miss despite solid wireless growth

BCE (NYSE:BCE) is off 1.5% after it missed profit expectations in Q4 earnings despite eking out a beat with revenues that grew 1.8%.

That's the best top-line performance since Q3 2015, driven by service revenue that grew 2.3%.

The company noted 112,393 postpaid net additions in wireless, up 23.1%; total postpaid customers came to 7.69B (up 4.3%) and postpaid churn was up slightly to 1.45%. Broadband customers increased with 54,307 IPTV and Internet adds.

Bell Wireless operating revenue growth rose 6.4% to C$1.883B. Meanwhile, Wireline operating revenue slipped 0.8% to C$3.14B, and Bell media operating revenue was up 3.6% to C$845M.

For 2017, the company's guiding to revenue growth of 1-2%, EBITDA growth of 1.5%-2.5%, and adjusted EPS of C$3.42-C$3.52 (light of consensus for C$3.63); numbers don't reflect the pending acquisition of MTS. It's forecasting free cash flow growth at 3-7%.

Press Release