Penn National Gaming bid up after earnings

Penn National Gaming (PENN +6.5% ) trades higher after Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $195.9M topped the consensus estimate for a $192.6M mark.

In an interesting note, Penn says visits and spending by rated players were solid, but softness continued with unrated player growth. That statement falls in line with a broad casino industry concern (related: BJK) of reeling in more millennials.

Investors are still pleased with Penn's outlook for 2017, and are taking note of the new $100M share repurchase program authorized by the Penn board.

Previously: Penn National beats by $0.19, misses on revenue (Feb. 2)