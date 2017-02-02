Marsh & McLennan +2.5% after topping EPS estimates

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.89 was up 25% Y/Y and beat consensus by a nickel.
Full-year adjusted EPS of $3.42 gained 12% from 2015.
Underlying revenue growth of 3% included 5% growth in Risk & Insurance Services, and 2% in Consulting.
Adjusted operating income in RIS of $421M was up 15% Y/Y; full-year adjusted operating income in RIS of $1.8B was up 10%.
2.6M shares were bought back in Q4 for $175M; full-year buybacks of 12.7M shares for $800M.
MMC +2.55%
