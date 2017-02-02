Stemline's SL-401 shows treatment effect in mid-stage study in type of leukemia, but three patients die; shares down 35%

Thinly traded micro cap Stemline Therapeutics (STML -34.9% ) slumps on a 5x surge in volume in response to the news of troubling side effects related to lead product candidate SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 (IL-3) receptor, in clinical development for a range of blood cancers.

TheStreet's Adam Feuerstein reports that data from a Phase 2 study in patients with a type of leukemia called blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (also known as natural killer cell leukemia/lymphoma) showed treatment with SL-401 produced encouraging anti-tumor effects but thee patients have died from a pernicious side effect called capillary lead syndrome (CLS), a condition where large volumes of plasma and other blood components leak into the body cavity. The condition can cause a life-threatening drop in blood pressure.

The latest fatality, which occurred the day before the company's recent capital raise, has apparently not been reported by management. The death is troubling because investigators had already increased safety monitoring and added new dosing rules to lessen the risk of CLS.

When asked about the most recent death right before its 4.5M-share equity offering, COO Ken Hoberman said, "We are not in a position to comment about any specific outcomes that may or may not have occurred in any of our existing trials" citing the need to conduct a thorough analysis of the data.