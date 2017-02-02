Macau roundup: Faulty data, revenue reset, missing billionaire

It's not a total shock, but there's confusion over government data coming out of China.

Traffic figures for the Macau Chinese New year holiday published by the tourism office might not have included students and non-resident workers, according to Bloomberg News. Moreover, the traffic numbers published on the tourism relied on by Seeking Alpha and other news organizations are now called "raw" and "unprocessed" for internal reference only.

Analysts are still reacting to the Macau revenue numbers for January which came in below expectations. Daiwa warns the revenue run rates deteriorated over the course of the month. JPMorgan says both the mass market and VIP growth were disappointments.

Another wildcard in the Macau mix is the unexplained disappearance of billionaire Xiao Jianhua from Hong Kong. Fears of Chinese government involvement are hanging in the wind.

The markets reopen in Shanghai tomorrow after the extended holiday break.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Related ETF: BJK.