Strong U.S. comp helps lift Costco

Costco (COST +3.6% ) rallies after January sales dazzled, led by a 6% jump in U.S. comparable sales.

Consumer Edge Research analyst David Schick analyzes the Costco report in a note provided to Seeking Alpha.

"This is the strongest headline comp since August 2014 and the strongest core comp since December 2015. Deflation is now less negative. Positive comp in food is key. Tobacco headwinds will eventually lessen this summer," he writes.

Schick rates Costco at Overweight with a price target of $185.

