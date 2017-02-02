Tredegar Corporation announces acquisition of Futura Industries

The William L Bonnell a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) agreed to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Futura Industries Corporation on a net debt-free basis for ~$92M.

The acquisition will be funded using Tredegar’s existing revolving credit facility and treated as an asset purchase for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-February and is immediately accretive to Tredegar’s consolidated ongoing earnings.

Commenting on the acquisition, John Gottwald, Tredegar’s President and CEO, said, “The addition of Futura to our aluminum extrusions business strengthens us on all fronts. Futura has an excellent management team that is very focused on customer satisfaction. Their strong market position in value-added segments in the western U.S. complements Bonnell very nicely.”

