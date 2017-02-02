Dosing underway in Galapagos' mid-study study of CF candidate GLPG2222

The first patient has been dosed in a 35-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, ALBATROSS, assessing Galapagos NV's (GLPG -0.1% ) CF corrector GLPG2222, as an add-on to Kalydeco (ivacaftor), in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) who have one F508del mutation and one gating mutation. Participants will receive two active doses of GLPG2222 or placebo each day for 29 days.

The primary objective is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include assessments of lung function. Top-line data are expected in Q4.

The company has opened an IND in the U.S. FDA for GLPG222 triggering a $10M milestone from collaboration partner AbbVie (ABBV -0.1% ).