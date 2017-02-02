Facebook downgraded to Hold at Pivotal Research

Notable among a wide range of reissued Buy coverage subsequent Facebook's (FB -0.9% ) Q4 2016 earnings release, analyst Brian Wieser reduces target on shares from $147 to $135 (current price $132.70), while moving from a Buy rating prior.

Notes: "Facebook reported yet another very good quarter […] However, guidance for expense growth provided by management for 2017 reflects an expected acceleration from 2016 levels (during which GAAP expenses rose by +30% and non- GAAP expenses rose by +41%). GAAP expenses are expected to grow between 40-50% while non- GAAP expenses are expected to grow between 47-57%. By contrast, we previously expected growth of +31% on a GAAP basis and +43% on a non-GAAP basis. Similarly, capital expenditure expectations for 2017 of $7-7.5bn were also higher than our prior $6bn forecast. We continue to expect that 2017 figures will represent plateaus against which future year expense and capex growth will continue, reducing long-term margins and cash outflows vs. our prior model."

