MannKind refines commercial approach for Afrezza; reverse stock split proposed; shares down 16%

Beleaguered MannKind (MNKD -15.6% ) can't seem to find a friend today despite announcing a new approach to market inhalable insulin Afrezza. In a call with analysts and investors yesterday after the close, the company announced a new titration pack that contains 60 four-unit, eight-unit and 12-unit cartridges. In addition, it will expand its sales team with the aim of making a more pronounced impact in the marketplace. Management believes the changes, along with its nurse education model, will be a winner.

The company also announced that it will host a shareholders meeting on February 24 to vote on a 1:3 to 1:10 reverse stock split.

Source: TheStreet