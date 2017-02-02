The Ensign Group acquires Parklane West Healthcare Center, Texas

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) acquired the real estate and operations of Parklane West Healthcare Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing and 17-bed assisted living facility in San Antonio, Texas.

“This acquisition adds to our growing presence in San Antonio, a market where we see a lot of potential for Keystone Healthcare LLC, our Texas operating subsidiary, to become the premier provider of post-acute care,” said Christopher Christensen, Ensign's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Parklane West had an occupancy rate of approximately 34% at acquisition.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 211 healthcare facilities, 51 of which are owned, 19 hospice agencies, 17 home health agencies and 3 home care businesses across 14 states.

Press Release