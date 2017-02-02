Schwab -3%, E*Trade -7.5%, Ameritrade -9% as Schwab cuts prices

Schwab's (SCHW -3.4% ) big commission cut - to $6.95 per trade from $8.95 - probably doesn't signal a price war says SunTrust's Doug Mewhirter as high-volume traders already pay lower rates, and the average investor isn't likely to leave a platform they're otherwise satisfied with.

For its part, Schwab says the commission cut along with the lowering of expenses on a number of funds will cost about $15M of revenue per month.

"Two of the irrefutable truths when it comes to investing are that costs matter and complexity can negatively affect returns,” says CEO Walt Bettinger.