Vanguard Natural Resources files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Vanguard Natural Resources (VNR -63% ) files for chapter 11 bankruptcy, and enters a restructuring support agreement to eliminate $708M in debt under its reserve-based credit facility and senior unsecured debt.

Under the proposed deal, VNR's senior bondholders agree to swap $433M in debt in exchange for control of the company, and the plan includes a $19.3M equity investment and a $255.8M rights offering backstopped by senior bondholders.

VNR blames "the depressed commodity price cycle which has persisted over the past two years, combined with a tightened regulatory environment for senior debt providers" for its problems.