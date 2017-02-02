Micron Technology CEO retiring

A special committee has been formed and a search initiated to direct succession and replacement process of Micron Technology (MU +1.2% ) CEO Mark Durcan ( to remain CEO throughout and assist process).

Micron Technology board chairman and search committee member Robert Switz: "Mark Durcan recently discussed with the Board his desire to retire from Micron when the time and conditions were right for the company. As CEO, he has successfully guided Micron’s strategy and growth for the past five years and has allowed the company to initiate this transition from a position of strength. The Board is committed to thoughtful long-term succession planning and takes seriously its responsibility to maintain a high-caliber management team and to ensure successful executive leadership transition. We expect Mark to play an instrumental role in securing and transitioning his replacement."

Press release