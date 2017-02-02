HSBC sticks to Hold on TalkTalk as CEO, chairman shift

TalkTalk Telecom (OTC:TKTCY) is flat in OTC trading after HSBC reiterated its Hold rating on the stock.

That move follows the changeover at the helm, as Dido Harding is exiting in May after seven years as chief executive. She'll be replaced by Managing Director Tristia Harrison, and Carphone Warehouse veteran Sir Charles Dunstone will take over as TalkTalk's executive chairman.