Weatherford +14% as losses wane, Q/Q sales pick up

Weatherford (WFT +13.7% ) powers higher after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss and forming an alliance with Nabors Industries (NBR -2.3% ) to deliver enhanced drilling solutions to the continental U.S. oil and natural gas land market.

WFT's Q4 revenues fell 30% Y/Y but rose 4% Q/Q to $1.41B, driven by an 8% gain in North American revenue as shale drillers started putting rigs back to work; the improved activity helped generate $171M in free cash flow from operations and a 273-bp Q/Q gain in operating margins.

Interim CEO Krishna Shivram says WFT plans to sell its U.S. pressure pumping business, which includes fracking, or combine it with another company, and eventually sell its land drilling rigs business, including more than 100 rigs, based mostly in the Middle East and North Africa; WFT idled its pressure pumping business during Q4, which accounted for ~$40M in lost revenue.

WFT says it reduced its net debt by $507M to $6.5B during Q4.

WFT also says it cut its workforce by ~1K in the quarter; since the beginning of 2014, WFT has reduced its workforce to below 30K from more than 67K.

Analysts at Stephens remain Underweight on the shares, however, "based on non-recurring charges hitting for 20th straight quarter, ongoing balance sheet concerns/shareholder dilution risk, North America underperformance, and near-term declines across various [international] markets."