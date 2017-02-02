Sell-side gloom on Ralph Lauren

Dramatic reaction from analysts to the CEO exit at Ralph Lauren (RL -11.2% ) continues to pour in.

Goldman Sachs removes Ralph Lauren from Conviction Buy List status, downgrading the apparel stock to Neutral.

Citi moves to Neutral from Buy.

Telsey shifts to Market Perform from Outperform, saying a "cloud" now hangs over the RL fundamentals.

Global Data Retail calls Ralph Lauren a brand in crisis.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC

Shares of Ralph Lauren hit a 52-week low of $76.86.