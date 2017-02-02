Lions Gate-linked local-language film consortium adds members

Globalgate Entertainment, a production/financing consortium linked to Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) and Televisa (NYSE:TV) among other global firms, has boosted its reach by adding Paris Filmes (Brazil) and Cine Colombia (Colombia) to what is now 11 partners.

Paris Filmes has an 81% market share in local-language films, tops in Brazil, and it also is a leading distributor of English-language films.

Meanwhile, Cine Colombia is Colombia's top distributor with a 46% share. Colombia's top production company, Dynamo Productions, is joining in the venture alongside Cine Colombia.