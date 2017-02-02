Shell renegotiating Permian venture with Anadarko, CFO says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.6% ) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1.4% ) are renegotiating their Permian Basin joint venture, Shell CFO Simon Henry said in today's earnings conference call.

The 50-50 JV in the Delaware Basin, which expires this year, likely will see the operatorship of the asset "consolidated in a different way," Henry said.

The CFO also said Shell's position in the Haynesville Basin to the east of the Permian, which it acquired through its takeover of BG Group last year, would not necessarily stay in the company's portfolio.

Company execs also added that Shell plans to grow its production in the Permian and Fox Creek basin in Canada by ~140K boe/day in the near-term.