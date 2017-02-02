Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on muncipal and taxable bond funds

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:CEV) - $0.0438.

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:MMV) - $0.0438.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EMI) - $0.0424.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) - $0.0583.

Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVJ) - $0.0457.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVY) - $0.0517.

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVO) - $0.0509.

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVP) - $0.0438.

Payable Feb. 21; for shareholders of record Feb. 13; ex-div Feb. 9.

Press Release 