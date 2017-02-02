Encouraging reports from AvalonBay and Mid-America lead apartment REITs higher

Both AvalonBay (AVB +4.1% ) and Mid-America Apartment (MAA +3.4% ) topped estimates last night, with both also releasing pleasing guidance.

No surprise here given dour comments from Equity Residential (EQR +1.4% ) earlier this week: AvalonBay sees NYC as its weakest market in 2017, with revenue growth of about 1%. New apartment deliveries in L.A. and Boston, however, are expected to soften.