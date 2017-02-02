U.S. Steel +10% as BofA Merrill upgrades to Buy

U.S. Steel (X +10.3% ) rebounds from yesterday's dropoff that followed its Q4 earnings beat, as BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $40 price target.

BofA likes U.S. Steel's new guidance for $1.3B in EBITDA this year, as much as $200M more profit that the firm had expected and $100M more than Wall Street consensus.

BofA also says the company is allaying investor concerns about the effect of higher prices for met coal, with prices are now seen rising $19/ton rather than previous expectations for a $30 rise this year; the firm also sees hot rolled coil steel prices rising to $650/ton in 2017, alongside a 2% Y/Y increase in steel volumes sold.

However, Axiom Capital's Gordon Johnson suggests shorting U.S. Steel, noting U.S. auto sales fell 11% Y/Y in January after rising each year since 2009, and predicts a "sizeable disappointment this year in a crucial end-market for U.S. steel industry demand."