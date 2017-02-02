Commission-free trading coming to a broker near you?

At least one analyst doesn't think Schwab's (SCHW -5.6% ) move to slash commissions is the start of a price war with E*Trade (ETFC -9.9% ) or TD Ameritrade (AMTD -9.9% ), but perhaps the fight is elsewhere.

"We view commission fees as arbitrary mark-ups like taxes, which discourage participation in the financial markets," says Robinhood, which offers commission-free trades and no account minimums.

Since it launched about three years ago, Robinhood has gathered more than 1M customers and done over $25B in transaction volume. They estimate clients have saved $300M in fees.

