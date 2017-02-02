Norwegian Air aims to boost U.S. presence

Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF) CEO Bjorn Kjos continues to make ripples in the U.S. airline sector with his aggressive talk on expanding trans-Atlantic flights.

Kjos says Norwegian Air will offer introductory one-way fares as low as $69 for a jump from the East Coast to Ireland or Scotland.

He also wants to buy more Boeing 737s if the DOT approves Norwegian's expansion.

The aggressive positioning could put fare pressure on British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY), United Continental (NYSE:UAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) for select flights.