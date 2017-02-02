Total's Pouyanne promises industry-leading 2016 results

Total (TOT -0.2% ) will report 2016 earnings that are "among the best compared with other oil majors" when it posts Q4 and full year results on Feb. 9, CEO Patrick Pouyanne says.

The CEO says TOT will keep its investment budget of $15B-$17B stable, noting the company hopes to make final decisions on ~10 projects around the world in the coming 18 months.

Pouyanne also says he is not worried about the gas deal TOT signed with Iran on the day Pres. Trump was elected despite tensions between the new administration and Iran's government.