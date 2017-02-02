$40B poured into ETFs in January

That amount is far above the average monthly inflows in 2016 ($26B) and stands against just $13B of inflows in January 2016 (in the middle of a mini market panic).

This January's $40B comes after a record-breaking $61.5B in December.

The popular large- and small-cap funds remained so, but the numbers also show no shying away from fixed-income ETFs despite assurances by so many market vets that the generation-long bond bull market is dead.

Commodities were a spot of particular weakness, with $790M flowing out, including net outflows of $866M from the SPDR Gold Trust.