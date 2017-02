In an 8-K filed today, Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) reports that it was unable to pay off its $1.8M senior secured convertible notes, issued a year ago, plus accrued interest on the scheduled date of January 28. Its failure to make the payment triggered an increase in the interest rate from 10% to 15%.

The company says it is trying to negotiate a solution with the investors that will give it more time for a capital raise. Failure to do so will most likely force the company into bankruptcy.