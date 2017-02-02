Magellan Midstream sees stable volumes for Longhorn, BridgeTex pipelines

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -1.3% ) is lower despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, as it issues in-line guidance for Q1 EPS of ~$0.90 and a downside FY 2017 EPS outlook of ~$3.75 vs. $3.89 analyst consensus estimate.

MMP says it generated record quarterly and annual distributable cash flow in Q4, and expects another record year in 2017 as it benefits from recent expansion projects and continued strong demand within its business segments.

MMP reiterates its goal of increasing annual cash distributions by 8% for 2017 and expects to generate annual distributable cash flow of $1B in 2017, or 1.2x the amount needed to pay cash distributions for 2017.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO Michael Mears said volumes should remain steady on MMP's Longhorn and BridgeTex pipelines in 2017, with Longhorn averaging 260K bbl/day with no spot shipments and BridgeTex averaging 215K bbl/day with 210K from committed shippers.