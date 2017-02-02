Benitec progressing on straightforward way to administer ocular gene therapy; shares rocket 150%

Thinly traded nano cap Benitec Biopharma (BNTC +150% ) zooms northward on a whopping 47x surge in volume in response to is announcement that it has made significant progress with its ddRNAi technology to treat ocular diseases, particularly with identifying novel viral vectors that will enable the delivery of the gene therapy to the retina via intravitreal injection, a doctor's office-friendly method of administration. Currently, an ocular gene therapy requires a complex surgical technique called subretinal injection for delivery into the eye.

The company is collaborating with 4D Molecular Therapeutics to identify the vectors.

Intravitreal injection is the route of administration for standard-of-care treatments Lucentis and Eylea for age-related macular degeneration.

