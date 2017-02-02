Amazon -3.8%; Q4 2016 actual, Q1 2017 projected revenue off expectations

Q4 2016 results – revenue $43.7B (+22% Y/Y, $980 below estimates ), EPS $1.54 ( $0.19 above estimates ), operating income $1.3B (+13% Y/Y), net income $749M (vs. $482M Y/Y)

Segment revenues – North America $26.240B (vs. $21.501B Y/Y), International $13.965B (vs. $11.841B Y/Y), AWS $3.536B (vs. $2.405B Y/Y), Consolidated $43.741B (vs. $35.747B Y/Y)

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $33.25B-$35.75B (+14% to +23% Y/Y; consensus $35.95B), operating income $250M-$900M (vs. $1.1B Y/Y)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos: "Our Prime team’s customer obsession kept them busy in 2016. Prime members can now choose from over 50 million items with free two-day shipping — up 73% since 2015. Prime Video is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. Prime Now added 18 new cities, which means millions more members now get one and two hour delivery. New benefits were also added to the list, like Prime Reading, Audible Channels for Prime, Twitch Prime and more. And customers noticed — tens of millions of new paid members joined the program in just this past year."

Conference call

Press Release