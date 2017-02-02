EQT +5% as Q4 turns green, 2016 production sales volume hits record

EQT Corp. (EQT +5% ) rallies after posting a surprise Q4 profit and achieving record production sales volume for FY 2016.

EQT says full-year production sales volume totaled 759B cfe, up 26% Y/Y, as it drilled 135 gross wells, including 117 Marcellus wells, with an average expected length-of-pay of 7,300 ft.; the company guides Q1 2017 production sales volume of 190B-195B cfe.

EQT also reports year-end 2016 proved reserves of 13.5T cfe, up 35% Y/Y, including proved developed reserves of 6.8T cfe, 9% higher than the previous year.