Verizon JV-buyout settlement gets affirmed in appeals court

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) lifted into the close to finish down just 0.3% after a state appeals court ruled in favor of the company's "disclosure-only" settlement tied to buying out Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) from the Verizon Wireless JV.

Such a settlement (where shareholders get no money) had been rejected in December 2014. Disclosure-only settlements have been falling out of favor, criticized as of little benefit to the shareowners and companies while forcing a "merger tax" by way of paying shareholders' lawyers.

Verizon's previously rejected settlement called for the company to disclose more information to shareholders who thought it overpaid, and to get a "fairness opinion" if it sold assets from the venture. Today's decision means that the extra disclosure and "fairness opinion" provided some benefits.

A lower court will settle legal fees.