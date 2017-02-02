Amgen's Repatha reduced cardiovasculare event risk in late-stage study; shares up 3% after hours

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is up 3% after hours on increased volume on the heels of its announcement of successful results in a Phase 3 clinical trial, FOURIER, evaluating the effect of cholesterol fighter Repatha (evolocumab) on reducing the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with clinically evident atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

The study met its primary endpoint of showing that treatment with Repatha statistically significantly lowered CV risk compared to placebo. No new safety issues were observed.

Detailed results will be presented at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 17.