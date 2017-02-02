Margins tighten at Chipotle again

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales fell 4.8% in Q4 (the drop was pre-announced a few weeks ago). In December, comparable sales increased 14.7%.

Restaurant-level operating margin sank to 13.6% from 19.6% a year ago.

Food costs as a percentage of sales rose 160 bps to 35.0%.

G&A expenses were up 150 bps to 7.1%.

Chipotle says it expects comparable restaurant sales to increase at a low single-digit pace in 2017. The company expects to open between 195 and 210 restaurants this year.

Previously: Chipotle Mexican Grill misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Feb. 2)