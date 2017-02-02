Motorola Solutions boasts broad sales gains in Q4 beat

Motorola Solutions (MSI +1.2% ) climbed into the close, and is up slightly in late trading after Q4 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines with solid services growth and a record backlog.

Revenue breakout: Products, $1.23B (up 9%); Services, $657M (up 18%). Sales grew in every region both overall and in products.

Free cash flow was $894M (up $48M Y/Y) after operating cash flow of $1.2B.

For the first quarter of the new fiscal year, the company's guiding to revenue growth of 3-5% Y/Y (including about $115 from Airwave vs. the prior year's $61M) and EPS from continuing operations of $0.52-$0.57, vs. consensus for $0.64.

For the full year, it sees revenue gains of 1-2% (with Airwave revenue flat due to forex) and EPS from continuing operations of $5.05-$5.20 (vs. consensus for $5.09).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

