Some slowing in NoCal for Essex Property Trust

Q4 core FFO of $2.81 up from $2.63 one year ago. Full-year core FFO of $11.04 vs. $9.82 in 2015.

Q4 same-property revenue growth of 5.8%; NOI growth of 7.1%. Full-year NOI growth of 8.1%.

SoCal gross revenues up 5.8% Y/Y; NoCal up 4.4%; Seattle metro up 8.3%.

Portfolio occupancy of 96.7% up 70 bps from last year.

Company expects rent growth to "moderate to long-term averages" this year. Full-year core FFO per share is seen at $11.48-$11.88, with revenue growth of 2.75-3.75% and NOI growth of 2.5-4.25%.

