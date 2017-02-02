Stocks finish flat ahead of jobs report

Stocks again closed with little change, as investors appeared to look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.

Real estate (+1.3%), utilities (+1%) and consumer staples (+0.8%) topped today's leaderboard, while telecom (-0.7%) lagged.

Facebook was a focal point of today's earnings news, finishing 1.8% lower despite reporting above consensus earnings and revenue, as the company's Y/Y revenue growth slumped for the third straight quarter.

U.S. Treasury prices surrendered early gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield finishing unchanged at 2.47%.

U.S. crude oil slipped 0.6% to settle at $53.54/bbl.