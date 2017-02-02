Hartford Financial edges higher after bottom line beat

Q4 core earnings of $415M or $1.08 per share vs. $445M and $1.07 a year earlier, with buybacks causing the improved EPS (float fell to 381.1M shares from 410.7M).

Book value per share (excl. AOCI) of $45.24 up 3% Y/Y.

Net investment income of $758M up 9% Y/Y; annualized investment yield of 4.2% up 10 basis points.

Underlying combined ratio in commercial lines of 88.2 is flat from last year; personal lines deteriorates to 101.8 from 93.5 (auto is blamed); P&C underlying combined ratio of 93.1 up from 90.5.

Commercial lines core income of $277M down 4% Y/Y; Personal lines loss of $17M vs. profit of $51M.

Group benefits core earnings of $59M up 48% Y/Y; Talcott Resolution $111M up 34%.

