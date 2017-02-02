Payments volume growth up 39% at Visa

Visa (NYSE:V) reports payments volume growth of 39% to $1.8T in FQ1.

Cross-border volume was 140% Y/Y during the quarter, inclusive of the new contribution of Visa Europe.

Total processed transactions increased 44% to 27.3B.

Services revenue was up 17% to $1.9B.

Visa's effective tax rate was 30.5% for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Visa maintains guidance for adjusted revenue growth of 16% to 18% for the fiscal year. Annual operating margin in the mid 60s and effective tax rate in the 30s are also both seen.

