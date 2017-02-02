Uber chief reportedly exits Trump's advisory council

Bowing to some pretty heated political pressure, UBER CEO Travis Kalanick has pulled himself off of the president's advisory council, according to Recode.

Kalanick had already faced plenty of criticism, and the #DeleteUber campaign pressed even harder after Trump's immigration order late last week.

"Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that," wrote Kalanick to employees.

Will Elon Musk be the next target?