Senate follows House in voting to overturn rule limiting coal mining

The U.S. Senate votes, as expected, to kill a last-minute Obama administration rule aimed at protecting streams from the effects of coal mining, as Republicans took one of their first steps to officially dismantle the former president's environmental regulations.

The House voted yesterday to repeal the rule, and the bill now goes to Pres. Trump, who has said he is eager to cut federal regulations.

Repeal of two other energy-related regulations also is imminent: a rule limiting methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, and an SEC rule requiring oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments to foreign governments.

