FireEye -19.8%; Q4 2016 revenue and Q1 2017 projections miss expectations, several transitions in management disclosed

Q4 2016 results – revenue $184.7M (unchanged Y/Y, $6.29M below estimates ), EPS -$0.03 ( $0.13 above estimates ), billings $221.8M (-14% Y/Y), gross margin 74% (vs. 75% Y/Y), operating margin -1% (vs. -28% Y/Y), cash flow from operations $6.9B (vs. $9.4M Y/Y)

Other developments – Various management appointments and executive shifts, including among CFO and executive chairman of the board roles.

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $160M-$166M (consensus $176.61M), EPS -$0.26 to -$0.28 (consensus -$0.24), billings $130M-$166M, gross margin 70%, operating margin -24% to -26% of revenue, cash flow from operations -$30M to -$40M

For FY 2017, issues qualitative guidelines, with more detailed annual guidance forthcoming later in the year.

FireEYe (NASDAQ:FEYE) CEO Kevin Mandia: "Since mid-2016 we have focused on two strategic initiatives -- rightsizing our cost structure and evolving our product portfolio -- and we made great progress on both fronts in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating losses narrowed by more than $50 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, and we generated positive operating cash flow in the fourth quarter. We are better positioned as a company today, with a solid financial foundation, more efficient operations, and expanded and updated product offerings. We will remain focused on our mission to relentlessly protect our customers as we continue to execute on our priorities in 2017. We believe the innovations we introduced in the second half of 2016, together with the announcement of our Helix platform in November, will enable FireEye to transform security operations and lower security cost of ownership for organizations of all sizes," added Mandia. "I believe that FireEye's intense and dedicated pursuit of profitability and innovation will result in growth, enable us to better fulfill our mission to our customers, and allow us to provide the greatest value to our shareholders over time."

